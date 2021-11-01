Sharon Simons and Alice Hepburn, of the First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton, show some of the artisan crafts that will be available for purchase Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, 2021, during the Fair Trade Sale at the church.
Judy Wilkins/Contributed Photo
The creative work of fair trade artisans from across the globe will be sold Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, 2021, during the Fair Trade Sale at the First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton.
PENDLETON — People can get a jump start on their Christmas list by shopping at the Fair Trade Sale, hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Featuring a large assortment of unique and beautiful holiday gift ideas, the sale kicks off Friday, Nov. 5, 5-7 p.m. in the church’s Rogers Fellowship Room. It continues Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoppers are reminded to wear a mask.
The fundraiser supports the mission outreach of Presbyterian Women, an organization within the church. The money benefits fair trade organizations that are committed to improving the livelihood of artisans in developing countries across the globe. Many of the handmade items — including jewelry, toys, ornaments, baskets, home decor and Nativity scenes — are upcycled or made from materials local to the artist’s region. In addition, a selection of coffee, chocolate, olive oil and more will be available.
“Shopping for these items is a great way to add a deeper meaning to the gifts you buy this year,” Judy Wilkins said in a written statement. “Supporting living wage organizations brings hope and health to those who need it most.”
Wilkins, primary director of the Fair Trade Sale, said in a typical year, the event is held in conjunction with the Presbyterian Women’s annual Soup Supper. The special dinner, which marked its 36th year in 2019, usually draws several hundred people, Wilkins said.
With an abundance of caution, she said the dinner has been canceled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, for those having a hankering for the women’s homemade noodles, they will be dried, packaged and available for purchase — allowing people to make their own delicious soup at home. Also, homemade cookies will be packaged and sold.
“We miss doing the Soup Supper so much, but for now we will stick to less risky fundraisers,” Alison Moses said, the church’s office manager.
