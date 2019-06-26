HERMISTON — The public is invited to get rid of confidential papers that need to be shredded.
A Community Shred Event is being sponsored by Old West Federal Credit Union. People can bring items to be shredded Thursday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at 1739 N. First St., Hermiston. There is no charge.
Suggested items to be shredded include tax documents over six years old, bills that have had payments cleared, insurance records for expired policies, and old investment documents, credit card statements and pay stubs.
For more information, call 541-564-0264.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.