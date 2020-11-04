BAKER CITY — The annual Christmas at Crossroads: The Gift of Art begins Dec. 4 at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., and the center is seeking fine art and fine crafts artists who would like to showcase their work to a wider audience.
The center will be accepting works including fine art and crafts including clay, fiber, glass, wood, metal, mixed medial, jewelry, small sculptural pieces, high quality local hand-crafted gifts, holiday cards and original tree ornaments. Art and crafts should be priced in the $20-$100 range, which sells best in the market, but works priced higher will be accepted. Works can be dropped off at the center during business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through Dec. 1.
A First Friday Reception for the center's annual Ornament Expo is Friday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The First Friday reception for The Gift of Art is Friday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The holiday expo is open to professional and amateur artists ages 18 and older. Criteria for submission of art and craft works can be found on the center's website, www.crossroads-arts.org/exhibits/the-gift-of-art-christmas-at-crossroads.
For more information, contact the center at 541-523-5369.
