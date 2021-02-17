BAKER CITY — Crossroads Carnegie Art Center in Baker City has opened its annual Winter Holiday Card contest to amateur and professional artists ages 18 and up.
Judges will be looking for an artistic interpretation of the winter season in a festive way to serve as the official 2021 Crossroads holiday card. All mediums are welcome, and the center asks that signatures are modest, with no lettering on the front. Submit each entry with the correct form and in an individual protective sleeve to prevent confusion or damage to the work when making final decisions.
All artwork must be original and submitted unframed, minimum 3"x5" and maximum 12"x18". Larger two-dimensional and all 3-D works must be submitted as a high-quality digital image along with the original work. More than one entry may be submitted, but each must have its own entry form.
The winner will receive a $100 prize and two boxes of the completed cards, as well as the copyright of the image in a high-quality digital format. The original image will be kept by Crossroads and framed to be donated to the Oktoberfest fundraiser for the Hand-to-Heart scholarship.
Submissions are due July 14, 2021, by 5 p.m. to the center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City. Artists will be notified by Aug. 11 via email, and must pick up their entries by no later than Aug. 18.
The entry form is available online at https://cdn.givecloud.co/s/files/1/0000/0284/files/official-holiday-card-contest-2021.pdf.
For more information, email crystal@crossroads-arts.com or call 541-523-5369.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.