Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts recently announced Yoshihiro Kitai, Yoonhee Choi and Natalie Ball were selected as its 2019 Golden Spot residency award recipients.
Funded with support from The Ford Family Foundation, Crow’s Shadow began presenting the annual awards in 2010 to support regional artist residencies.
Later this year, each of the artists will spend two weeks at the institute developing limited-edition prints, which will be hand pulled by Judith Baumann, Crow’s Shadow’s collaborative master printer. The final prints will enter the Crows Shadow permanent collection, said Nika Blasser, Crow’s Shadow marketing director.
An assistant professor of printmaking at Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland — where he received a bachelor’s degree in printmaking — Kitai is originally from Osaka, Japan. He moved to the United States in 1994 after studying at Tajimi Ceramic School in Gifu. He also earned a master’s degree in printmaking and drawing from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Kitai primarily makes works on paper, using drawing, painting, and printmaking, combined with the sensibilities of practice and repetition he learned making pottery. He is represented by Froelick Gallery in Portland.
A multidisciplinary artist, Choi often uses paper and installation components in her art. Her background in planning and architecture informs her visual explorations, which include processes of reordering.
Choi has a bachelor of engineering in city planning from Hong-ik University in Seoul, South Korea; a master of architecture from Yale University and a diploma of fine arts from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. She recently completed an artist residency with C3 Initiative in Portland, and taught architecture at Portland State University from 2007-16. Choi currently lives in Portland, where she shows at Blackfish Gallery.
Ball is a multidisciplinary and installation artist who works from her ancestral (Klamath Modoc) homelands in rural Klamath County in Chiloquin. As a young woman, she learned quilt making from her aunt. Often mining found objects for her installations, Ball incorporates seemingly incongruous materials into provocative objects that both carry their own stories while inviting dialogue with viewers.
Raised in Portland, Ball has shown widely across the United States as well as internationally. She won the 2018 Betty Bowen Award. In addition to the cash award, Ball’s forthcoming solo exhibition at the Seattle Art Museum is scheduled later this year.
Crow’s Shadow is located on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. It was formed in 1992 by local artists James Lavadour (Walla Walla) and Phillip Cash Cash (Cayuse and Nez Perce). Its mission is to provide a creative conduit for educational, social, and economic opportunities for Native Americans through artistic development.
For more information, contact info@crowsshadow.org, 541-276-3954 or visit www.crowsshadow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.