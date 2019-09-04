MISSION — The public is invited to visit the art gallery and print studio during an upcoming open house at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts.
The event is Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 48004 St. Andrews Road, Mission. Pie and coffee will be served. There is no admission charge.
People will be able to view a variety of works from the Crow’s Shadow permanent collection of contemporary art. In addition, visitors also can see the printmaking studio where artist-in-residence participants produce limited edition hand-pulled fine lithographs while working alongside master printer Judith Baumann.
Located at the historic St. Andrew’s Mission on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation, Crow’s Shadow is about 10 miles outside of Pendleton. The nonprofit organization was founded 27 years ago under the guidance of local artists James Lavadour (Walla Walla), Phillip Cash Cash (Cayuse and Nez Perce) and other creative friends.
Crow’s Shadow was envisioned as a place to foster creativity and support artistic development, while also contributing to social and economic development.
“And then we found we had a larger purpose for Crow’s Shadow and printmaking opened up opportunities for us,” Lavadour said in a November 2013 interview.
The initial creation of Crow’s Shadow, Lavadour said, filled a niche. Then in 2001, Crow’s Shadow began focusing on fine printmaking and hired a full-time master printer. With its reputation soaring, Crow’s Shadow began garnering national and international attention.
In 2013, 18 works by seven American Indian artists who worked in collaboration with Frank Janzen, former Crow’s Shadow master printer, were featured in an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian. In addition to the Washington, D.C., exhibit, “Making Marks: Prints from Crow’s Shadow Press” also was featured at the George Gustav Heye Center, the museum’s New York branch.
For more information, contact Nika Blasser at 541-276-3954, nika@crowsshadow.org or visit www.crowsshadow.org.
