MISSION — The public is invited to an artist’s talk and reception for Yoonhee Choi.
A Golden Spot artist-in-residence participant at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, Choi is a multidisciplinary artist who often uses paper and installation components in her art. Choi’s background in planning and architecture — she has a bachelor of engineering in city planning from Hong-ik University in Seoul, South Korea, and a master of architecture from Yale University — contributes to her visual explorations.
The reception will provide an opportunity for the community to meet the visiting artist and see what has been happening in the Crow’s Shadow studio. Proofs of new prints will be on display in the gallery.
The event is Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Crow’s Shadow, 48004 St. Andrews Road, Mission. There is no admission charge.
Choi completed a 2018 artist residency with C3 Initiative in Portland and recently participated in a Jordan Schnitzer Printmaking Residency at Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. She taught architecture at Portland State University from 2007-16. Choi currently lives in Portland and previously showed at Blackfish Gallery.
The Golden Spot Artist-in-Residence program is funded with support from The Ford Family Foundation. Golden Spot residencies are granted to Oregon-based contemporary artists who have been working professionally in the field for a minimum of seven years. The Crow’s Shadow program often allows an artist to explore a new medium with full technical assistance.
At Crow’s Shadow, Choi is developing limited-edition prints. They are being hand-pulled by Crow’s Shadow’s collaborative master printer Judith Baumann and her apprentice, Katherine Charney. Completing an edition of prints often takes at least six months, said Nika Blasser, Crow’s Shadow marketing director — depending on the complexity of the print and studio scheduling. One impression from each finished edition will enter the Crow’s Shadow permanent collection and prints will be available for purchase.
In November, Natalie Ball (Klamath Modoc, residing in Chiloquin) will finish out the 2019 residency schedule at Crow’s Shadow. Ball, who is a multidisciplinary and installation artist, has shown across the United States as well as internationally.
For more information, contact info@crowsshadow.org, 541-276-3954 or visit www.crowsshadow.org.
