MISSION — Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts has announced Marwin Begaye is its next artist-in-residence.
Begaye will join the arts institute on the Umatilla Indian Reservation from May 28 to June 10.
“We are honored to welcome Begaye back to Crow’s Shadow for the second time since 2018,” according to a press release from Crow’s Shadow.
Begaye in 2018 while in residence at Crow’s Shadow created an monoprint series (“St. Andrews Paradise”) and two lithographs — “Evening Song” and “Columbia River Custodian.”
An internationally exhibited artist, Begaye examines the issues of cultural identity through the intersection of American Indian and popular cultures, according to the press release. His ongoing research investigates the technical processes related to printmaking and construction of mixed-media art.
He has received numerous awards as an artist-in-residence and through juried exhibitions, often negotiating the cultivation of his own skills and opening doors for his students. His work has been featured in numerous publications and he maintains an active exhibition schedule, with exhibitions in New Zealand, England, Argentina, Paraguay, Italy, Siberia and Estonia. His works are private, museum collections and the United States Library of Congress, Prints and Photograph Division.
Crow’s Shadow will host an in-person artist reception for Begaye June 8, 5-7 p.m. at its studio.
Crow’s Shadow also is hosting a reception for artists Wendy Red Star on Thursday, May 11, 5-7 p.m. Red Star is the artist-in-residence at Crow’s Shadow until May 13.
