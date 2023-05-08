Columbia River Custodian.png

"Columbia River Custodian" is one of two lithographs artists Marwin Begaye made in 2018 as artist-in-residence at Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, Mission. Begaye returns to Crow's Shadow again as artist-in-residence from May 28 to June 10, 2023.

 Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts/Contributed Image

MISSION — Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts has announced Marwin Begaye is its next artist-in-residence.

Begaye will join the arts institute on the Umatilla Indian Reservation from May 28 to June 10.

