Artists work the week of July 24 during Monothon 2023 at the Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, Mission. Prints from more than 30 artists are available at the institute's auction and gala Saturday, Aug. 12, at Foundry Vineyards, Walla Walla.
Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts/Contributed Photo
WALLA WALLA — Prints from more than 30 artists are available Saturday, Aug. 12, at Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts' Monothon 2023: Gala & Auction.
The event is 6-9 p.m. at Foundry Vineyards, 1111 Abadie St., Walla Walla. For ticket information, visit shorturl.at/zHLV4.
Crow's Shadow invited artists from throughout the region for monotype printmaking the week of July 24 at the institute's studio, according to an announcement from Crow's Shadow. Each artist spent a day in the print studio, working with master printer Judith Baumann, to create a series of monotype prints. A monotype is a unique print made from ink applied to an acrylic plate and run through the press. Each artist will have at least one print featured in the gala and auction.
The gala and auction features work from artists James Lavadour, of Pendleton, Keiko Hara, of Walla Walla, and many more. The event raises funds in support of Crow's Shadow artists and programming.
Crow's Shadow also announces it has a new board chair.
Michael Holloman in June transitioned from long-time Crow's Shadow board member to board chair.
Holloman is a registered member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation and associate professor in fine arts at Washington State University. He teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in Native American art history and the studio arts, while maintaining duties for the department as the drawing coordinator.
From 2010-14, he was the director of the WSU Plateau Center for American Indian Studies, according to the announcement. He is the coordinator for Native American Arts Outreach and Education for the College of Arts and Sciences. Prior, he was the director of American Indian exhibits, collection management and educational programming at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture in Spokane, Washington.
Holloman also is a parent, an exhibiting artist, an advocate of Native American arts and culture, the announcement stated, and a mediocre, yet passionate golfer.
