Monothone week of July 24, 2023.png

Artists work the week of July 24 during Monothon 2023 at the Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, Mission. Prints from more than 30 artists are available at the institute's auction and gala Saturday, Aug. 12, at Foundry Vineyards, Walla Walla.

 Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts/Contributed Photo

WALLA WALLA — Prints from more than 30 artists are available Saturday, Aug. 12, at Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts' Monothon 2023: Gala & Auction.

The event is 6-9 p.m. at Foundry Vineyards, 1111 Abadie St., Walla Walla. For ticket information, visit shorturl.at/zHLV4.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.