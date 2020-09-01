PENDLETON — A Cree-style drum-making workshop is planned Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St. Andrews Road, Pendleton. This class is open to any enrolled member of a federally recognized Native American tribe. There is a $10 registration fee to save a spot in the workshop, and class size is limited to nine people.
Leading the class will be Charles Wood III, a singer/composer/performer of Cree-style Round Dance and pow wow music. The Umatilla and Cree Native is a hand drum champion who performs across the U.S. and Canada and is known for his attractive melodies and unique singing style. Charles is an experienced hand drum maker and will be teaching the complete construction of a Cree- style hand drum. Each participant will leave with their own drum.
This class will be held outside while maintaining safe social distances and wearing face masks. Shade canopies will be provided, but participants are asked to dress appropriately for the weather that day and be prepared to spend the day outside: bring sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat or other means to help keep cool if it is a hot day.
A drum kit with all materials and tools will be provided, and no experience is necessary. Crow's Shadow will also provide a boxed lunch and drinks.
Due to CTUIR, Umatilla County and state health guidelines, masks or other adequate face coverings will be required. If you do not have a mask, Crow's Shadow can provide you with one. The date and time of the class are subject to change.
To register, call Crow's Shadow at 541-276-3954.
