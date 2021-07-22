IRRIGON — A hard drivin’ rock 'n' roll sound along with softer melodies are featured as Cruise Control gets set to perform at Music in the Park.
The Tri-Cities band will crank out tunes from the 1950s through the ’80s Monday, July 26, at 7 p.m. at Irrigon Marina Park situated on the Columbia River at 430 N.E. Eighth St., Irrigon. There is no admission charge.
Audience members are invited to to tap their toes, dance or just sing along. From time-to-time, the band provides an open mic for people in the audience to display their talents or fulfill their dream of singing with a rock band. Also, the band is versatile and often takes requests from the era they cover.
People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic and beverages to enjoy while listening to the music. There is no admission charge.
The outdoor concert series season finale on Aug. 5 features Cale Moon, an up-and-coming Nashville recording artist who hails from Benton City, Washington. For questions, call Donna at 541-922-3197.
