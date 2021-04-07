WALLOWA — Biscuit root is blooming in the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland, setting the stage for a three-part online lecture series celebrating Native First Foods.
The second lecture will be presented virtually on April 16 at 1 p.m. by Linda Sampson, a teacher and gatherer who will take participants through the seasons of "A Gatherer's Year." Registration for the series is required so attendees can be sent a link to the first lecture, a prequel presentation by Wenix Red Elk of the CTUIR Department of Natural Resources.
A third session on May 7 at 1 p.m will feature Brosnan Spencer and Bobby Fossek presenting "Caretakers of the Land."
Register at https://bit.ly/2PJ2vuy. It's free and open to everyone.
For more information, email info@wallowanezperce.org.
