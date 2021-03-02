KENNEWICK, Wash. — Area Cub Scouts can register for a Shooting Sports Day planned for Saturday, March 6, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America Blue Mountain Council.
Cub Scouts from the Pendleton, La Grande, Baker and Hermiston areas are eligible to attend. Each 80-minute session will include BB guns, archery and sling shots. Camp T-shirts will be available for purchase for $10 each.
Health and safety guidelines issued by Oregon Health Authority, including small groups (10 per session), masks and health screenings, will be observed.
Scouts can register for the day camp at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4ba4a62da6f9c16-oregon. Available slots will fill up quickly.
For more information, visit www.bmcbsa.org/post/shooting-sports-day-for-oregon-scouts or call Sheila Graham at 509-735-7306.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.