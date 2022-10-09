Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition: MLK March
Buy Now

Jessica Chavez of the Hermiston High School class of 2022, who received a scholarship from the Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition, speaks at the group’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event on Jan. 17, 2022, in Hermiston. The coalition announced it is expanding its scholarship program to include students from Hermiston, Echo, Stanfield and Umatilla. Applications are due Nov. 30, 2022.

 East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — The Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition has announced an expanded range of scholarship recipients for 2022. In addition to Hermiston High School seniors, Echo, Stanfield and Umatilla senior students will be eligible to receive one of four $1,000 academic scholarships from the group. Each scholarship will be applied to an institution of higher learning.

The scholarship goal is to acknowledge and recognize graduating students who have a desire to create cultural diversity and awareness within their community. Interested applicants can contact their high school counselor to receive the form. Submissions must be postmarked by Nov. 30.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.