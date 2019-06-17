HERMISTON — The community is invited to a barbecue sponsored by the Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition.
Held to commemorate the Celebration of Juneteenth, the event is Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Greenwood Park, 80 E. Beech Ave., Hermiston. Juneteenth is an annual festival that highlights the end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865. The meal features hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, soda and water.
For more information, contact John Carbage at 541-701-7073 or Virginia Rome at vgarciarome@gmail.com or 541-720-6895.
