The Morrow County Cultural Coalition, funded by the Oregon Cultural Trust Foundation, is accepting applications for the 2019 grant period.
Qualifying groups or projects include cultural-based activities in Morrow County. Categories include literary, historical preservation, visual and performing arts, or humanities, and cultural organizations.
Grants can be awarded for up to 50% of the total project cost. For complete guidelines and an application, contact Gayle Gutierrez at 541-676-5630 or ggutierrez@co.morrow.or.us. Applications must be submitted by Thursday, Aug. 1.
