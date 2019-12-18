UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Cultural Coalition is accepting applications for 2020 grant funding for local arts, heritage and humanities projects.
Applications are available at www.umatillacountyculture.org and are due Friday, Jan. 24. For more information, email umatillacountyculture@gmail.com.
Funding for the grants is received from contributions made to Oregon Cultural Trust. In 2019, 15 Umatilla County projects received a total of $14,385.
To make a tax-credit contribution to Oregon Cultural Trust, first make a contribution to one or more of Oregon’s 1,400+ cultural nonprofits, then make a matching gift to Cultural Trust by Tuesday, Dec. 31. Those who make contributions can claim the cultural tax credit when filing Oregon state taxes. For more information, visit www.culturaltrust.org.
