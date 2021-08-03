HERMISTON — A Hermiston barber, who works at Twist of Glam, organized an event offering free haircuts Sunday, Aug. 1, at The Arc Building in Hermiston.
Austin Erickson, aka AJ the Barber, initially planned Cuts of Love for Nov. 22, 2020. However, COVID-19 restrictions forced him to change the date. Erickson had hoped to reschedule it in January, but had to postpone it again.
More than eight months after it was first planned, Cuts of Love provided 100 people with fresh new looks. Erickson said nearly a dozen barbers and hairstylists donated their time and talents to participate in the effort.
In November, Erickson told the East Oregonian that he was inspired to organize the event because of his own childhood experiences. With his family living on a tight budget, he often felt self-conscious because of how his hair looked.
“I know a lot of kids can’t afford a haircut,” Erickson said. “Growing up, I never had a fresh cut, and I know how that feels.”
A GoFundMe campaign brought in more than $2,000. Donations were used to purchase masks, gloves, aprons and other supplies for Cuts of Love events. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/twistofglam.
