PENDLETON — The Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department’s Annual Daddy Daughter Dance has been moved to May 15, 2021. It will still be hosted at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Tickets will go on sale April 1, 2021. The Pendleton Parks and Recreation will be releasing more information soon.
“The Daddy Daughter Dance is one of Pendleton’s most anticipated family events of the year. We are hopeful by moving the event to May, it will allow us to still create that magical evening for our Dads and their Daughters in the community” said Recreation Supervisor Jon Bullard in a press release. “There will most likely be some changes to the event, pushing it to a later date gives the best opportunity to have less changes.”
The Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department will continue to monitor the situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and work within the Oregon Health Authority guidelines to ensure a safe and fun event for the community of Pendleton.
For more information, call Pendleton Parks and Recreation at 541-276-8100, or visit the office at 865 Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.