PENDLETON — Pendleton Parks and Recreation has made the decision to post-pone the annual Daddy Daughter Dance indefinitely. The determination was made after much consideration over the uncertainty of Umatilla County risk level progression.
“What makes the Daddy Daughter Dance so special to our area is the investment by our community,” Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said in a press release. “Families take great effort to prepare for the dance, and businesses offer special menus and promotions to serve those families. We feel we cannot sell tickets for the event until we can say with a high level of certainty the event will be able to happen.”
The Daddy Daughter Dance was originally set for February. With hopes that the pandemic’s effects in Umatilla County would improve enough to be in the correct risk level, it was postponed to May 15. The family-favorite event would not be able to occur in the current risk level, or the “Moderate” risk level for that matter. OHA guidelines for counties in the high-risk category set the maximum attendance at this type of event to 50. And for counties in Moderate risk the maximum attendance would be 100.
The Daddy Daughter Dance has sold out every year in recent history with an attendance of 675.
“We are extremely disappointed to make this decision,” Recreation Supervisor Jonathan Bullard said, “with the current guidelines and policies we have to operate under, we are unable to host the Daddy Daughter Dance to the standards this special night requires. We look forward to hosting this special event again when we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.