HERMISTON — West Park Elementary School will host its annual Dad's Cake Bake and Auction on Monday, June 7, from 6-7 p.m. in the school's gymnasium, 555 S.W. Seventh St.
All dads, uncles, grandfathers, and male neighbors and family friends are encouraged to bake a cake with the theme of "Walk on the Wild Side," and deliver it to the gym for judging by 5:30 p.m. Ribbons will be awarded for Most Humorous Cake; Most Original Cake; Best Theme; Most Elaborate Cake; and five honorable mention cakes. A silent auction from 6-6:45 p.m. then will award the cakes to the highest bidders.
To attend the silent auction virtually, visit West Park's Facebook page for DIY Cake Kits.
All proceeds benefit the West Park PTO Group.
For more information, contact Christy Meyers at 541-667-6800, ext. 44002, or email christinemeyers@hermistonsd.org.
