From left, K.C. Anderson of Heppner, Sierra Simmons of Irrigon and Aunika Partlow of Boardman prepare to take their diary heifers home Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from Threemile Canyon Farms for the annual Dairy Heifer Program.
Claire Lindsay of Lexington greets her new dairy heifer, whom she named Milk Dud, during the Dairy Heifer Program pick-up day Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Threemile Canyon Farms, Board. This is Lindsay's first year participating in the program, which is in its fourth year.
Grace McCarthy/Threemile Canyon Farms
Grace McCarthy/Threemile Canyon Farms
Irrigon residents Isabel and Lisa Wedam at the dairy heifer pick-up day Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Threemile Canyon Farms.
BOARDMAN — Twelve Morrow County 4-H students and their families started a new journey Friday, Jan. 28, as they picked up dairy heifers from Threemile Canyon Farms to raise for eight months.
The Dairy Heifer Program, started in 2019, loans heifers to 4-H students, who care for and learn responsible animal management practices from Threemile Canyon Farms veterinarians and nutritionists throughout the year, according to a press release.
Dr. Jeff Wendler, Threemile’s director of Livestock Operations, created and operates the program in collaboration with Morrow County OSU Extension Service and Morrow County 4-H.
“This program has been so rewarding for myself and everyone involved from Threemile Canyon Farms,” Wendler said in the release. “The parents and students have been wonderful to work with and we are proud to partner with OSU and Morrow County 4-H to teach the next generation about the dairy industry.”
Students interview before entering the program, and once selected work closely with Threemile staff on animal welfare, grooming and sportsmanship. Throughout the program, there are several vet checks and heifer weigh-ins, culminating in August, when participants show their animals at the Morrow County Fair, competing in showmanship, conformation and herdsmanship.
Lisa Wedam’s daughter Isabel has participated in the program for three years, according to the press release, and said it’s a wonderful opportunity to watch the kids grow and learn about their heifers.
Claire Lindsay, a first-year participant, said in the release she’s very excited to be in the program.
“This is my first time showing in 4-H, and I’m super excited to start working with my heifer, named Milk Dud,” Lindsay said.
Since the program started, 46 4-H’ers have participated, including the latest dozen. After the Morrow County Fair, the heifers are returned to Threemile and added back into the herd.
