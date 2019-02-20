Dance teams from across the region are coming to town to participate in the Hearts in Motion dance competition.
In its 32nd year, Pendleton High School’s Rhythmic Mode dance team is hosting the event.
Nearly two dozen school and club teams will participate. The doors open Saturday at 11 a.m. at the school’s Warburg Court, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. The grand march starts at 11:45 a.m. and competition begins at noon. Admission is $10 each and free for ages 5 and under. A concession booth will be available for food and beverage purchases.
“It’s always so much fun to see all the teams in costume on the floor at the same time,” said Lora Franks about the grand entry.
The event also serves as a fundraiser for the team, which placed first in the 2018 OSAA Dance and Drill State Championships. Money raised helps in supporting the team leading up to the 2019 state competition.
Also, Rhythmic Mode recently took the spotlight, being selected as the Oregon School Activities Association January team of the month. Each month throughout the school year, Les Schwab Tire Centers and the OSAA recognizes a varsity team for each of the six classifications. Teams are chosen based on performance on the court/field, academic work in the classroom and service to the community. In addition to the recognition, the team received a trophy and $100 for its program. Anyone can nominate a team.
For more information, visit www.osaa.org/awards/team-of-the-month.
Also, Franks said high school dance team senior members are invited each January to audition for the Dance & Drill Coaches Association of Oregon all-state team.
Rhythmic Mode teammates Emily Gilsdorf and Vanessa Schmidt were selected as two of the 14 dancers for the 5A division’s 2019 all-state team.
“It’s a very high honor and long-standing tradition among Oregon dance teams,” Franks said.
For more information about Hearts In Motion, contact Franks at lora_franks@yahoo.com or 541-377-0675.
