PENDLETON — Rhythmic Mode, Pendleton High School’s competitive dance team, will provide a preview of their 2019 state routine.
The defending state championship dancers will present “I Am the Storm” Monday, March 11 at 6 p.m. at the school’s Warburg Court, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. The public is encouraged to come out and support the team as they prepare to head to the 2019 OSAA Dance and Drill State Championships. There is no admission charge.
The team will compete in the state competition Friday, March 15 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Tickets for the championships are $15.50 to $16.10. In addition, there is an $8 to $20 fee for parking. For tickets, call 800-745-3000 or visit www.rosequarter.com/2019-osaa-dance-drill.
