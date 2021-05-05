MILTON-FREEWATER — Local children, families and adults can ride away with a free bicycle during the annual Danner Farms giveaway event in Milton-Freewater.
The 80 used bikes were donated to the mentoring project and reconditioned by volunteers. Jim Goodenough of Danner Farms expressed special thanks to the Milton-Freewater Elks for their generosity in helping to provide volunteers, repair parts, helmets, licenses and various bike accessories for the event.
The bicycles will be available Saturday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to noon at Gordy Plastics, 1530 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Those wanting to pick up a bike must preregister by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. An adult must call and register for a pick up time — only 20 people will be assigned for each hour time slot — which are available on a first-come basis.
During their designated time, people can choose from the bikes remaining. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. COVID-19 protocols will be observed with people being required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing between non-family members.
For more information or to register for a bicycle, call Danner Farms at 541-861-3029. For more about the organization, visit www.dannerfarms.org.
