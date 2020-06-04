MILTON-FREEWATER — More than 90 free bicycles will be available for local children, families and adults at Danner Farms' annual bicycle giveaway on Friday and Saturday, June 12-13, from 8 a.m. to noon at Gordy Plastics, 1530 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
The used bicycles were donated to Danner Farms and reconditioned by volunteers. A special thank you goes to the Milton-Freewater Elks, who generously provided volunteers, repair parts, helmets, licenses and various bike accessories for the event.
Due to COVID-10 restrictions on gatherings, pre-registration by phone for the giveaway is required. Parents or adults must call by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, to sign up on a first-call, first-served basis for a time slot (8-9 a.m., 9-10 a.m., 10-11 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon). Up to 10 people will be allowed to come to Gordy Plastics each hour to choose from bikes remaining at the time.
Children must be accompanied at the giveaway by a parent or legal guardian. Bikes must be picked up in person, and only one bike per person will be given. During the giveaway, 6-foot distancing will be required between non-family members. Wearing masks will be optional. After selecting a bike, it will be pressure washed to assure that it is germ-free.
To register, or for more information, call Danner Farms at 541-861-3029.
