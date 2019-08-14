HERMISTON — The 13th annual Hermiston Education Foundation fun run/walk will collect school supplies for local students.
The Back to School Supply Dash is Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. at Riverfront Park, 302 S.W. 23rd St., Hermiston. Participants can register at 8 a.m. at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave.
The entry fee is a minimum $5 donation, or the equivalent in donated items from the Hermiston School District kindergarten through eighth grade school supply list. A Fleet of Feet Award will be presented for the school receiving the most supplies in its donation box at the race.
Coordinated by the Hermiston Education Foundation, the event includes both 5K and 1-mile distances. The community is invited to support local students while getting some exercise.
For more information, contact Karen Sherman at karensherman@hotmail.com, 541-571-4208 or search Facebook for “Hermiston Education Foundation.”
