DAYTON, Wash. — The holiday season at the Dayton Historic Depot may look a little different this year, but each Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas the Depot will open its doors for small groups to enjoy holiday cheer in a socially distanced way during Believe! A Small Town Celebration.
The Depot, at 222 E. Commercial Ave., will host groups of up to eight people for a gift tag craft session that includes apple cider and a chance to tour the depot museum and gift shop. Sessions are scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each Saturday from Nov. 28 through Dec 19. The time between sessions will be used for extra sanitizing. Children accompanied by adults are welcome to attend, and participants will take home personalized gift tags to adorn special packages. To schedule your group, call 509-382-2026.
A 96" by 100" quilt created by volunteers is being raffled off as a fundraiser for the Boldman House Museum, located at 410 N. First St. The Flower Garden pattern was published in the late 1920s/early 1930s and is part of the Boldman Collection. Tickets are $5 each, and can be purchased at the Depot or the museum. The drawing will be held at the Depot on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. (need not be present to win).
Tours of the Boldman House Museum can be arranged by appointment on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling 509-382-2026.
Also available at the Depot Gift Shop is a commemorative holiday ornament featuring the Depot's bronze statue "Stationmaster and Companion," and depicting COVID-19 derailing 2020. The ornament can also be purchased online at www.daytonhistoricdepot.org.
