DAYTON — Visitors are invited to explore the town of Dayton, Washington, as the town hosts several activities this weekend.
Dayton on Tour offers a glimpse of the historic town with an art walk, the Autumn Art Show at Wenaha Gallery, wagon rides, tours of the Boldman House Museum and the Dayton Historic Depot. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Dayton, which is located approximately 31 miles northeast of Walla Walla, via Highway 12.
Also, the Dayton Historical Depot Society’s annual Historic Home Tours is Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The rare opportunity provides people with a chance to visit four homes from the late-19th and early-20th centuries. The homes showcase excellence in historic preservation and restoration and creative modern interpretation of diverse architectural styles. In addition, one of the homes features a unique collection of more than 20 rare antique lamps.
Tickets for the special home tour are $15 and can be purchased at the Dayton Historic Depot, 222 E. Commercial Ave. For more information, contact 509-382-2026, info@daytonhistoricdepot.org or visit www.HistoricDayton.com.
