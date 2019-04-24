An event to assist people in safely discarding expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications is planned on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Initiative is coordinated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its local law enforcement, community and tribal partners. Local entities that are registered for the event include the Hermiston Police Department (330 S. First St.), Boardman Police Department (200 City Center Circle), Umatilla Tribal Police (46400 Timine Way) and Pilot Rock Police Department (144 N. Alder Place). Additional agencies are still registering for the event and people may find updates at www.DEAtakeback.com or by calling 1-800-882-9539.
There is no charge and no questions are asked. Liquids and needles cannot be accepted at the take back events.
Now in its ninth year, the DEA has collected nearly 11 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications through its Take Back Day events. This weekend, there will be approximately 6,000 collection sites, including 61 already registered in Oregon.
