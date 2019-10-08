UMATILLA COUNTY — Local nonprofit organizations in Umatilla and Morrow counties are encouraged to submit an application for federal dollars received under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The funds were appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of programs in high-need areas around the country. The United Way of the Blue Mountains is charged with disbursing the money to supplement emergency food and shelter programs. Umatilla County will receive $34,053 for Phase 35 and $41,142 for Phase 36; Morrow County will receive $2,800 and $3,002, respectively.
Christy Lieuallen, United Way executive director, said in keeping with the award’s emergency nature, completed applications must be returned by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private nonprofits (with a voluntary board) or government agencies; be eligible for federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; and possess demonstrated ability to deliver emergency programs.
Funding priorities include providing food as served meals or groceries/food boxes, lodging in a shelter or hotel, one month's rent, mortgage payment or utility bill.
For an application or more information, contact Lieuallen at 509-529-1183, christy@uwbluemt.org or visit www.uwbluemt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.