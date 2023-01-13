Made to Thrive helps provide gear for young hunters during a shopping excursion on Sept. 28, 2022. The Hermiston-based nonprofit organization is a past recipient of a Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation grant. The deadline to apply for a spring 2023 grant is Jan. 31.
HERMISTON — Nonprofit organizations and projects designed to improve the quality of life and health needs of people in the local area are invited to apply for a Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation grant.
Applicants within the service area of Good Shepherd Health Care System receive priority for funding. Additional eligibility criteria include the potential benefits to community members and the probability of the project’s success.
The foundation awards grants each spring and fall. The deadline to apply for the spring grant cycle is Jan. 31.
The foundation retains all discretion regarding disbursement of funds. Grants are not typically allocated for building rent, utilities or employee salaries.
Applications are available via bit.ly/3GKgYNs. Applicants may submit requests online or download the form and send it via U.S. mail. In addition, applications can be obtained by calling 541- 667-3419 or at the hospital’s administrative office, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.