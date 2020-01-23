HERMISTON — Qualified organizations that have projects designed to improve the quality of life and health needs of people in the local area are invited to apply for a Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation grant.
Eligible entities should be within the service area of Good Shepherd Health Care System. The deadline to submit a 2020 spring grant application is Friday, Jan. 31.
The foundation awards grants each spring and fall. The foundation retains all discretion regarding disbursement of funds. Grants are not typically allocated for building rent, utilities or employee salaries
For more information or a grant application, visit www.gshealth.org/foundation/awards or call the foundation office at 541-667-3419.
