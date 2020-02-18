EUGENE — Students are encouraged to apply for 2020-21 Office of Student Access and Completion scholarships.
With the OSAC application, students can explore over 600 privately funded college scholarships. Money is available to support undergraduates, graduate students and GED graduates.
The deadline to apply is Monday, March 2. Scholarships based on financial need requires students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Oregon Student Aid Application (ORSAA) in addition to the OSAC Scholarship Application.
For more information about the OSAC, visit www.OregonStudentAid.gov. For questions, contact 541-687-7400 or scholarshipinfo@hecc.oregon.gov.
