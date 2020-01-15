SALEM — Time is running out to nominate teachers for the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year.
Each year, exceptional teachers are honored in up to 19 regions across the state. The Oregon Teacher of the Year is selected from regional finalists. Nominations close Friday, Jan. 31.
The program was created to recognize exemplary public-school educators — those who inspire students and make a positive impact in their communities. The award celebrates knowledge, dedication, innovation and leadership.
Thanks to the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the Oregon Teacher of the Year receives a gift award of $5,000, as well as funds to cover travel costs for the year. Also, a matching gift of $5,000 goes to the teacher’s school. The winner also receives gifts and recognition from the Council of Chief State School Officers, founder of the National Teacher of the Year Program. Finalists and their schools also receive $2,000 cash awards, and regional winners each receive $500.
To nominate a teacher, visit www.oregonteacheroftheyear.org. For questions, there is a link at the website.
