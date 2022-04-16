HERMISTON — The Hermiston Noon Kiwanis Club is accepting scholarship applications from Hermiston High School seniors or graduates attending colleges and universities in academic programs.

Scholarships are for $1,000. Important factors in the evaluation of applicants include scholarship, community service, leadership and financial need.

The Perry Johnson and Russell Dorran Post-Secondary Education Scholarships are available in the Hermiston High School counseling office.

The scholarship committee must receive all applications by April 22 to schedule interviews with applicants. Children of Hermiston Kiwanis Club members are not eligible for these scholarships.

For additional information, contact Jeff Kelso, scholarship committee chair, by calling/texting 971-217-1763 or emailing jeffrey_kelso@hotmail.com.

