PORTLAND — If people, the pandemic or partisan politics has resulted in feelings of disconnect, Oregon Humanities might have just the program for you.
A letter-exchange project, Dear Stranger offers people a chance to connect with another Oregonian. More than 1,000 people have exchanged letters through the project since 2014.
"Dear Stranger asks us to intentionally reflect and share about our experiences,” project coordinator Lucy Solares-Steger said. “While at first this can be daunting or challenging, many letter writers find that they’re able to work through these experiences by writing them out, and through this, make a really impactful connection with another person."
Oregon Humanities provides a prompt or theme to help participants get started. This project’s prompt is related to memories. In addition, letter writers may include a drawing, recipe or photo.
Letters will be received and distributed anonymously through Oregon Humanities. Letters must be submitted by Oct. 31 — send to Oregon Humanities, Attn: Dear Stranger, 610 S.W. Alder St., Suite 1111, Portland, OR 97205.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
