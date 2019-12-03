PENDLETON — The Paul Gorham Memorial Scholarship Breakfast has been canceled for the month of December.
The meal typically takes place the third Sunday of each month at the Pendleton Masonic Lodge, 1350 N.W. Carden Ave. The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for ages 6-12. Call-in orders welcome. Additional donations are gratefully accepted. Proceeds go towards scholarships for local students.
For more information, contact Marty Patterson at 541-278-0995.
