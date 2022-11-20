ATHENA — After 28 years of service, Senior Pastor Delbert Durfee is saying goodbye to the Athena Christian Church as he moves into retirement.

Durfee, 65, has been a spiritual beacon to family, friends and the community of Athena since 1994. He has helped organize Walk with Christ, the church food bank, and helped take students on volunteer trips to orphanages in Mexico.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Photographer/Reporter

Yasser Marte is a photographer/reporter for East Oregonian. He began photojournalism in California and Miami, covering political-cultural events, protests, social issues and documentary photography.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.