ATHENA — After 28 years of service, Senior Pastor Delbert Durfee is saying goodbye to the Athena Christian Church as he moves into retirement.
Durfee, 65, has been a spiritual beacon to family, friends and the community of Athena since 1994. He has helped organize Walk with Christ, the church food bank, and helped take students on volunteer trips to orphanages in Mexico.
"Athena is not a town, it's a family. And even though we don't know each other by first names, if there is a need everybody jumps in. And it's really cool to see that. I love it," Durfee said.
In 2018, Durfee received Athena's First Citizen award, the civic accolade for community members who have demonstrated volunteerism that goes above and beyond their job.
"He will be missed. He's someone who has been a great asset to our church and community and put himself out to be a part of the community. He's very much loved by many," Athena Christian Church office administrator Bethe Sweet said.
Durfee said even people who do not attend his church sermons refer to him as their pastor.
"That's what I've enjoyed about being a pastor here for so long," he said. "A lot of people know me as a pastor and sometimes there will be people who call me their pastor and I don't even know who they are but that's okay. I'll be Athena's pastor."
Although he is stepping down from his congregation, his pastor's work isn't entirely over. Durfee will focus on counseling at Good Samaritan Ministries in Walla Walla. And on occasions, he will fill in for pastors and service weddings and funerals until he fully settles for retirement.
"I do a lot of counseling, and that's where I used a lot of my skills and tools and truth about who God is to people as they discover him," he said. "And that's just a joy for me. I really thrive on all that."
But well into this third decade in the post, Durfee said he felt the church was in need of a younger voice to help guide and spiritually elevate the next generation.
"Pastors attract people that are more like their age so we need a younger pastor," he said. "We need younger people coming into our church that help keep it alive and thriving and relevant to the community and that's why we brought Ethan along."
The Athena Christian Church on Oct.16 ordained Senior Pastor Ethan Wallis, 33, of Missouri, to head the congregation. The following week on Oct. 23 Wallis led his first sermon in Athena.
"I've been really thankful for the community here," he said. "One of the things which sticks out to me the most is that we left our family there (in Missouri) and it felt like we just walked into another one when we came here. It's been really pleasant, cordial, inviting, just feels like home and been very grateful for the people here."
This will be the first time Wallis will step into the senior pastor role. For 12 years Wallis developed youth ministry programs for Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church in Lake Ozark, Missouri. He also received a master's degree in organizational leadership from Lincoln Christian University in Lincoln, Illinois.
As Wallis takes on the helm of the Athena church's leader, part of his mission is to preserve the altruistic work the church has done for the community.
"Athena Christian Church does things very well," he said. "It's exciting to step into an organization that does so much good already."
Wallis and his family have been grateful to the people of Athena for welcoming him into their community with open arms.
"Thank you," he said. "It's been such a humbling experience for myself and my family. Just to be able to walk into a community to feel supported and loved has been huge."
