PENDLETON — The major topic on the table during the upcoming meeting of the Democratic Party of Umatilla County will focus on Rep. Greg Walden’s upcoming retirement.
Those at the gathering will discuss potential candidates to run for the seat Walden is vacating in the 2nd Congressional District. The meeting is Monday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Sue Petersen at bikerchick49@hotmail.com or 541-276-4569.
