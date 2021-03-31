SALEM — Deputy Sheriff Devon Patrick, of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, recently completed requirements for the Basic Corrections Local Class 44 through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Patrick will graduate during a private ceremony on Friday, April 9, at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem, due to COVID-19 protocols. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
