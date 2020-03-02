IRRIGON — An interactive workshop series about diabetes is being offered at the Irrigon Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Participants will learn how to form new habits and make informed choices based on increased knowledge, skills and encouragement. The program highlights nutrition, exercise and other lifestyle strategies to combat diabetes.
Diabetes Undone, which features eight sessions, begins Thursday, March 5 from 7-8:30 p.m. at 205 Tumbleweed Blvd., Irrigon. It continues each Thursday and Sunday through March 29. The cost is $40, which includes a workbook, a cookbook, a DVD, wellness presentations, group support, cooking demonstrations and samples, and access to an online video library.
The curriculum was created by Dr. Wes Youngberg, author of “Goodbye Diabetes” and Brenda Davis, an author and plant-based dietician. The local sessions will be led by Luretta Rand, a local retired nurse practitioner.
For more information, contact Rand at 541-626-8726 or irrigon7thdayadventist@yahoo.com.
