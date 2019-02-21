HERMISTON — A 5K and 10K walk/run has helped distribute more than 45,000 diapers to area parents and agencies in need.
Coordinated by Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, the fifth annual Diaper Dash is Saturday, March 2 at 9 a.m. Registration and check-in begins at 8 a.m. The event starts and ends at the church, 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. The route includes Riverfront Park and along the Oxbow Trail. The entry fee is a package or box of diapers.
The 2018 event included 182 participants with more than 11,000 diapers donated. Office manager Gabrielle Fritz said organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout and have set a goal of 15,000 diapers.
People can register in advance at www.hermistonnazarene.org. For questions, contact Fritz at 541-567-3677 or hermistonnaz@gmail.com.
