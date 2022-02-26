Participants in the seventh annual Diaper Dash prepare to depart March 6, 2021, from Hermiston Church of the Nazarene. Entry into the 2022 5K/10K fun run/walk, which is Saturday, March 5, is a package of diapers.
Children and canines were among the participants of the Diaper Dash on March 7, 2020, in Hermiston. The eighth annual event is Saturday, March 5, 2022, 9 a.m. at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene.
Hermiston Church of the Nazarene/Contributed Photo
HERMISTON — Meeting a simple need for young parents and families has turned into an annual fun run/walk to collect diapers.
In its eighth year, the Diaper Dash is Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave. Onsite registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is a package of diapers — any size, brand or quantity.
Gabrielle Fritz, the church’s office manager, said the most-requested sizes for toddlers are 4, 5 and 6. In addition, people have donated wipes.
“These are quite often requested by families and it’s so nice to be able to also have that available,” she said.
The event, Fritz said, began shortly after Pastor Eric Fritz started at the church. When asking a group of young adults for ideas about how to meet a need in the community — the response was “diapers.” And it has continued to be an expressed need over the years, Fritz said.
“Nearly every week, we are approached from those requesting diaper help,” she said. “The donated diapers go to local agencies and families in need all throughout the year.”
During the past seven years, Fritz said the community has donated more than 71,000 diapers. Kristi Atkins, executive director of Trucare Pregnancy Clinic, has appreciated the partnership with the church. In addition to providing a connection to the community, it fills a need.
“We provide things when we can,” she said.
Other partnering agencies include Made to Thrive, Sweet Potato’s Closet, the Hermiston School District, the Migrant Education Program with InterMountain Education Service District and Umatilla-Morrow Head Start, including its Women, Infants and Children program. In addition, Fritz said they’ve connected with a local neighborhood and numerous parents and families.
For more information or a registration form, visit www.hermnaz.church. For questions, contact Fritz at 541-567-3677 or office@hermnaz.church.
