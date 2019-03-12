IRRIGON — The public is invited to show their appreciation to those who have served in the military.
A Salute to Veterans Dinner is Friday, March 29 at 5 p.m. at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the city of Boardman, city of Irrigon and the Bank of Eastern Oregon.
The event, which recognizes all who have served our country, is held in conjunction with National Vietnam War Veterans Day. More than nine million American men and women served in active duty — including 58,000 whose names are etched in granite on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall — from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 7, 1975. Pres. Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act into law to commemorate March 29, 1973, when the United States’ last combat troops left Vietnam.
For more information, contact Morrow County Veterans Services at 541-922-6420 or mcvets@co.morrow.or.us.
