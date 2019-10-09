HERMISTON — The Hermiston High School Athletics Department and Simmons Insurance Agency are teaming up for a fundraiser to raise money for breast cancer awareness during the Friday Hermiston High School football game.
Dino Dash involves a group of dinosaurs running a 40-yard dash during the game's halftime entertainment. Choose which dinosaur you think will win the race by buying a raffle ticket for that racer. The winning dinosaur will draw a raffle ticket that entitles the holder to two Civil War football game tickets.
Raffle tickets are available for $1 each, six tickets for $5 or $20 for an arm's length, and are available during the game or from Simmons Insurance Agency, 702 E. Main St.
All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Good Shepherd Breast Cancer Support Group.
