ONTARIO — Creatures from the Mesozoic Era have taken up the foyer-lobby at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario, for a months-long exhibit that opened to the public May 6.

Fourteen interactive exhibits featuring life-size metal sculptures of dinosaurs now are on display in the foyer-lobby at Four Rivers Cultural Center. If it were any taller, staff would have had to remove part of the roof for a T-Rex, which is part of the traveling Dinosaurs in Motion exhibition.

