PENDLETON — The fall meeting of the Dirt Dabblers Garden Club features a “Great Pumpkin” theme.
Those planning to attend are invited to bring decorated pumpkins, gourds or garden pictures. The gathering is Monday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. in the Vert Club Room, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton. People are encouraged to be creative and have fun.
In addition, the meeting will include the election of officers. Also, in preparation for the November gathering, a wish list of items needed for Domestic Violence Services will be distributed.
For more information or to express interest in joining the club, contact Sue Stefancik at slafleur53@aol.com.
