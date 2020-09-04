PENDLETON — The annual donation drive to support Domestic Violence Services is on the agenda for the Dirt Dabblers garden club during its monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Club members will collect donations for the nonprofit domestic violence program outside the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., while also performing a cleanup of the Vert's outdoor landscaping.
Items needed for the donation drive include new socks, underwear and slippers for all ages; diapers sizes 4-6, Pull-Ups of all sizes and diaper wipes; sanitizing wipes; baby bottles and sippy cups; hairbrushes, shampoo, conditioner and makeup; dental floss, lip balm, nail clippers and nail files; pillows and pillow cases; powdered laundry soap, vinegar and bleach; toilet paper, paper towels and tissues; garbage bags, both kitchen and trash sizes; sponges; cereal, spices, and canned meats, soup, chili and fruit; storage containers; suitcases and duffels; and gift cards, including gas, phone and store gift cards.
This will be the last meeting of the year for the club, which hopes to be on a regular schedule starting next spring. For more information, or to find out how to join the Dirt Dabblers, email Sue Stefancik at slafleur53@aol.com or call 541-443-2334.
